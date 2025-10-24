‘This is Australia, not India’: Woman faces backlash for calling Sydney Diwali lights a threat to Western culture

An Australian woman has come under intense online criticism after posting that Diwali light displays in a Sydney suburb represent a threat to Western culture. Social media users slammed an Australian woman who opposed Diwali decorations, calling them harmful to Western traditions.(X/@KobieThatcher)

Her remarks, shared on social media platform X, were swiftly condemned by multiple commenters who accused her of xenophobia and intolerance.

Social media post sparks controversy

In the post, the woman, identified as Kobie Thatcher, shared a video of homes in the Nirimba Fields suburb of Sydney adorned with colourful lights in celebration of Diwali. She wrote: “These houses are not lit up for Christmas. They are lit up for Diwali. Just about everyone in this neighbourhood of Nirimba Fields is Indian. The West has reached a pivotal moment. We must preserve our own culture before we lose it.”

In a second post, Thatcher said: “Some Hindus in Australia are now calling for Diwali to become an official public holiday. No. This is Australia, not India. We will not change our country to mirror the one you chose to leave.”

Backlash from internet users

Her remarks quickly went viral and received sharp criticism from online users. One comment read: “That is the best example of hard working people accepting Australia as their home and maintaining their culture while accepting Australian way of life. They live peacefully, lawfully and contribute to the local economy. Import thing to remember - Indians celebrate all festivals.” Another user responded: “So you are against lights and joy when it is shared with the community you claim to live in.” A third posted: “Preserve your culture by embracing diversity, not attacking it.” A further comment noted: “This isn’t about preserving culture, it is about fear of the other.” Another user wrote: “Diwali is celebrated by Australians no different to Christmas or Easter lights.” Meanwhile one critic observed: “Your idea of ‘Western culture’ is shrinking before your eyes yet you choose anger not understanding.” A different voice noted: “If Australia is ‘yours’ as you say, then it is inclusive of all its citizens.” And one final commenter added: “Lights bring joy, not division, unless you choose to see it that way.”