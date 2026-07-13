‘This is Europe?’: Indian woman questions ‘civic sense’ after spotting litter in Amsterdam

An Indian woman visiting Amsterdam has sparked an online discussion after sharing a video showing rubbish scattered on a street in the heart of the Dutch capital. The clip challenged the commonly held perception that European cities are always cleaner and more hygienic than Indian cities.

An Indian woman highlighted litter on a central Amsterdam street. (Instagram/perky_pragati)

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The woman, identified as Pragati Pathak Wadhwa, posted the video on Instagram while walking through central Amsterdam. Pointing towards the litter lying in the open, she expressed surprise at the condition of the area.

“Hey, this is Europe, and look at this—there’s trash lying around right in central Amsterdam. Europe, seriously? Oh my God, there’s absolutely no civic sense. There’s litter everywhere. I’m not even kidding,” Wadhwa said in the video.

‘Open trash in central Amsterdam’

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Open trash in central Amsterdam,” drawing attention to the rubbish visible on the street.

(Also read: Vlogger confronts man for throwing garbage outside Delhi Metro station: ‘Ye dustbin nahi hai yaar’)

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the video, Wadhwa wrote in the caption, “Fir kabhi kabhi ye lagta hai ki India itna bhi ho jaaye toh bahot hai.. at maximum places they maintain good hygiene and cleanliness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the video, Wadhwa wrote in the caption, “Fir kabhi kabhi ye lagta hai ki India itna bhi ho jaaye toh bahot hai.. at maximum places they maintain good hygiene and cleanliness.” {{/usCountry}}

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Translated into English, the caption roughly reads, “Then, sometimes, it feels that even if India becomes this clean, it would be more than enough. At most places, they maintain good hygiene and cleanliness.”

Watch the clip here:

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Her post appeared to acknowledge that while litter could occasionally be found in European cities, public spaces there were generally maintained well. At the same time, the video highlighted that cleanliness-related problems were not limited to India and could also be seen in popular international destinations.

Internet users react

The video drew a range of reactions from social media users. While some expressed surprise at seeing rubbish in Amsterdam, others said the waste would likely be removed quickly by the local authorities.

“Seeing trash on the streets of Amsterdam seems unbelievable,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another person commented, “This is the reality of Europe that no one talks about.”

(Also read: Indian man calls out fellow Indians for littering at Kazakhstan airport: ‘Fed up ho gaya hoon’)

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A third user argued that the larger difference lay in how quickly such issues were addressed, writing, “It will be cleaned up within a few hours. It won’t remain there for months.”

Others said the clip showed that littering was not limited to a particular country or region. “People are always quick to blame India, but no one seems to notice the trash on the streets of Europe,” read another comment.

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)