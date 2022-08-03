This is how a cute Golden Retriever dog makes new friends on the train. Watch

When you're travelling, it often becomes a matter of concern what kind of people you will be surrounded with and if you will gel with them well. But that definitely doesn't seem to be a problem for this cute Golden Retriever dog who takes it upon himself to make friends with the woman sitting next to him on a train ride. The video has been shared on the verified Instagram page of a woman named Ursula Daphne Aitchison. On this page where she has over 2.87 lakh dedicated followers, she posts photos and videos of daily adventures with her Golden Retriever dogs named Hugo & Huxley. “Would you make friends with him too?” asks the caption that accompanies this cute dog video that has been going all kinds of viral, owing to the cutest reasons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared with a text insert that helps people understand and get more context as to what is happening in it. “How my dog makes friends with strangers on the train,” reads the insert that can be seen at the very beginning of this video. There is a good chance that you will not be able to stop watching this video of the Golden Retriever dog who is one of the friendliest and sweetest fur babies that you will come across in a while.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 22, the video has gotten more than 3.73 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person admits, "I wish it was me sitting there." "Oh hello can you just pet me thank you," another user posts from the point of view of this adorable Golden Retriever dog. A third response shares, "Who wouldn’t want to make friends with Huxley!"