'This is not nautanki': Internet outraged as mom uploads video dismissing her son’s distress

A woman from Dhanbad has sparked widespread criticism online after posting a video of her young son appearing visibly distressed while doing his homework. Rather than offering comfort, the mother, Saloni Agarwal, is heard making sarcastic comments, which many viewers have described as deeply insensitive. Dhanbad woman faces backlash for filming son’s anxious moment and turning it into content.(Instagram/@saloni_agarwal17)

Also read: ‘He’s got the ugliest nose’: UK mom sparks outrage after mocking her newborn baby

The now-viral clip shows the boy pleading with his mother, saying, "Meri saans atak atak ke chal rahi hai (I’m unable to breathe properly),” while Saloni responds dismissively, “You were breathing fine while playing earlier.”

Saloni uploaded the video to Instagram with a caption suggesting her son’s actions were just “nautanki” (drama ) seemingly implying he was faking distress to avoid studies.

Internet fumes

However, viewers were quick to condemn her actions, highlighting the emotional toll the moment may have had on the child.

“This is not nautanki. He is experiencing anxiety,” one user commented. Another added, “When you prioritise audience engagement over your own child’s vulnerability, you just lose as a parent. But don’t you worry, children grow up and complete the human cycle. He will walk all over you to cater to content like you are doing right now.”

Among the flood of critical comments, a psychologist weighed in with her professional opinion.

“I am a psychologist and I interact with children on a daily basis… your child is not faking it because if he were, he would not have been able to articulate it so well. If he can express it so clearly he’s most probably experiencing it,” wrote one user.

Another said,“Umm, he seems to be extremely anxious… there’s no exact way to tell but believe what they say. Education is important, yes, but what’s the point of any of it if your child is this anxious?”

“Dude it’s anxiety, please instead of recording such moments give your child a hug and tell him it’s ok,” read another comment, urging the mother to comfort her child instead of filming.

Some were blunt in their disapproval: "Not funny other than helping your child to calm down making a video of his emotional moment and uploading is so disappointing.”

Also read: Why did Michelle Obama miss Donald Trump’s inauguration? Former first lady opens up