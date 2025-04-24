‘He’s got the ugliest nose’: UK mom sparks outrage after mocking her newborn baby

A young British mother has sparked backlash after calling her newborn son “ugly” just moments after giving birth, and the internet isn’t taking it lightly. In the caption of the video, she explained her response came while still in shock post-labour. (Pixabay)

Jess, a woman in her twenties from the UK, shared a video where she can be seen holding her baby while making harsh remarks about his appearance, reported the New York Post. The clip, which has racked up more than 1.2 million views, shows her bluntly stating, “He’s got the f- -king ugliest nose.” She didn’t stop there. “He’s so ugly,” Jess said, reflecting on her immediate reaction after childbirth.

‘Post-labour shock’

In the caption of the video, she explained her response came while still in shock post-labour. “I literally stared at him and cried [because] I thought he was so ugly while I was in shock after labour,” she admitted, adding that she did eventually warm up to her baby’s looks.

“I thought he was cute after a few hours,” she wrote, asking viewers not to come after her for the raw honesty. She blamed her reaction on postpartum hormones.

While some may have chalked it up to brutal honesty, many viewers didn’t find Jess’ comments amusing. Online backlash was swift and intense.

“Baby’s first bully,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is actually so cruel.”

A concerned viewer added, “Imagine knowing your mom posted this for everyone to see and laugh at you? Poor little boy.”

Another advised, “Delete this now and never mention it again. You will crush [his] self-esteem forever.”

A user took issue not with the sentiment but with the public nature of it. “It’s one thing to think/say it whilst just given birth,” he wrote.

“But to post it on a public platform for all to see and laugh at is completely disgusting to be honest!”

“Mother of the year,” someone else added sarcastically.

Jess is not alone in expressing harsh first impressions of her newborn. Emily Crossan, another mother from England, once said,

“He was so funny looking and definitely not the most attractive baby in the world,” comparing her baby to a “garden gnome.”

The internet has seen a wave of similar sentiments under trends like the “Ugly Baby Challenge,” where parents jokingly post photos of their children looking less than photogenic. The controversial challenge gained traction on TikTok during the pandemic.

While some parents find humor in these moments, medical professionals have their own code when navigating such delicate situations. Miki Rai, a healthcare worker from Seattle, offered insight into how hospital staff handle it:

“If the baby is cute, you can just tell them the baby’s cute,” she said in a video.

“But if the baby is ugly,” she laughed,

