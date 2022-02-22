This nail art doubles as a comb, can be used on doll hair. Watch

Nail art videos can be found in plenty on the Internet. And one of the latest additions to it is quite bizarre as it doubles as an item of everyday necessity. In a video that was recently posted on Instagram by the page known as ILYSM Nails, viewers can see how she has done some nail art this time that doubles as an actual comb! There is a chance that this video might make you go ‘whoa.’

The woman who runs this page calls herself a ‘creative nail blogger’ and often rightfully so. This video opens to show how she puts on some acrylic nails and shapes it in the form of a comb. She then puts on a coat of glittering, silver nail paint.

She then adds a pink heart on it, in the most princess doll kind of way possible - all shiny and cute. The video then proceeds to show her combing the hair of a Barbie doll to detangle it. This video has left many netizens impressed as to how skilled this nail artist is. Part of the caption of the video reads, “Functional hair brush.”

This nail art video was posted on Instagram on February 11. Since being shared, this video has received more than 19,500 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from people who couldn't stop admiring her talent.

“I love this,” commented an Instagram user, followed by a fire emoji. “This was so cool, my daughters want this now. 13 and 6 years old,” posted another individual. “Definitely creative,” complimented a third. “The imagination,” posted a fourth, followed by a clapping hands emoji.

What are your thoughts on this nail art video?