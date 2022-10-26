This Pune restaurant's staff are all speech and hearing impaired. Watch how wonderfully they function

A restaurant in Pune that is located on the Fergusson College Road, has been going viral recently for an extremely heart-warming and inspirational reason. All the staff in this restaurant happen to be hearing and speech impaired. This restaurant not only provides employment to them but also becomes a safe space for everyone to interact and just enjoy a meal in a simple and happy way. The name of this restaurant happens to be Terrasinne - Kitchen and Bar. A recent Instagram video that showcases how to place an order there, and communicate with the staff has been going viral. It walks viewers through the process of entering the restaurant, reading the menu, and explaining what they want to the crew, who are not only efficient but also serve scrumptious food.

It comes with a caption that reads, “This Restaurant is run by deaf and mute staff. Also, the restaurant is the first in ‘INDIA’ to employ multiple disabilities! Also, they have won the International Hospitality Council, London Award for ‘HOSPITALITY WITH A CAUSE.’ From starters to desserts, food here is very delicious and the service is very quick!”

Watch the video right here:

Since it was posted six days ago, this video has amassed over 5.7 lakh likes.

"This made my entire day, week, month, year," a person on Instagram wrote. A second added, "What a great idea, best video on the Internet today." A third comment narrated, "In my city we also have a business owner who is also deaf and his wife and all the workers in their garment manufacturing area and shops are all mute and deaf. We are very proud of him. He is so cute and a very joyful person."