This raccoon is ready for Christmas and rides on a sleigh in preparation. Watch

The video shows a raccoon enjoying a sleigh ride ahead of Christmas in Russia.
The adorable raccoon on a sleigh ride. (Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 10:34 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Christmas is about the joy of riding on a sleigh that isn't solely reserved for Santa Claus! Case in point, this raccoon that simply enjoys the pleasures of riding on a sleigh and being pushed on it by its favourite human.

Shot at Kemerovo in Russia, this video opens to show a raccoon sitting very comfortably on a sleigh in the backdrop of a very snowy street. The red sleigh was comfortably occupied by this fluffy little animal and was being pushed by a very happy woman who was seen soaking herself in the festive spirit.

The person recording the video and this woman ushered in Christmastime by cheering for the raccoon as it went on a winter joyride. The cute creature was seen enjoying itself as the woman pushed it around from one side of the snow-covered road to the other.

Watch the cute animal video here:

