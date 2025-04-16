'This really bothering me': California executive slams colleague's casual dress code during Zoom call

A California-based executive has ignited a debate on LinkedIn after criticising a sales team member’s casual dress—specifically a hoodie and baseball cap—during a Zoom meeting. Jason Loomis shared a candid post on the platform, expressing how the laid-back look clashed with his expectations of professional conduct during business interactions. A California executive sparked debate after criticising a sales rep’s casual Zoom attire. (LinkedIn/Jason Loomis)

"Am i just outdated?"

In his post, Loomis admitted to feeling out of place and perhaps out of touch. “Confession time: I might be turning into the 'get off my lawn' guy of cybersecurity meetings,” he wrote.

He described the situation in a humorous but pointed way:

“Today’s episode: A sales team that pursued me like I was the last CISO on earth finally got me on a Zoom call (kudos!). Their lead shows up in a baseball cap and hoodie while I’m in my collared shirt, looking like I’m auditioning for a ‘Professional Adults of LinkedIn’ calendar. As I stared at my screen, wondering if I’d accidentally joined a fantasy football draft instead of a security product demo, I caught myself thinking, ‘Is this really bothering me? Am I that outdated?’”

Loomis went on to reflect:

“Maybe in 2025, ‘dress for success’ has been replaced with ‘dress like you’re grabbing milk from the corner store.’ Maybe my collection of business casual attire is just taking up valuable closet space that could be filled with comfy hoodies.”

Still, he maintained his stance, suggesting that effort in appearance signals value for the meeting:

“When you’ve worked hard to get someone’s time, showing up looking like you’ve put in at least minimal effort seems like a reasonable courtesy… The call was brief. Not entirely because of the casual attire, but it certainly set a tone that suggested this might not be a partnership of aligned priorities.”

Check out the post here:

Internet weighs in

The post attracted more than 350 comments and sparked a wide array of opinions. One user remarked, “I feel like professionalism is coming back. Maybe you’re not behind, but on trend.” Another user took a tongue-in-cheek approach, saying, “I solve this issue by never using my computer’s camera. Then the person on the other end can just fantasise that I’m wearing whatever attire their personal sensibilities deem appropriate.”

Others were more critical. “So, lemme get this straight: you made a decision about the value of the solution for your organisation based on how the sales guy was dressed?” one commenter challenged. Another quipped, “Sounds like someone misses the suit-and-tie days more than they admit.”

Among the humorous takes were also voices echoing Loomis' concern, with one user adding, “Effort matters. Showing up polished means you care—about yourself, your brand, and the opportunity.”