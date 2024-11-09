Indian man’s virtual nikah: Denied leave by boss, groom gets married over video call

In today's fast-paced world, work commitments often take precedence over personal milestones. This can lead to unusual situations, and one such incident has intrigued people. After being denied leave, an Indian man staying in Turkiya decided to marry his bride in Himachal Pradesh over a video call. The virtual 'nikah' was solemnised in the Indian state, with the groom in the foreign land and the bride in Mandi. The Indian man's family agreed to a virtual nikah and reached the bride's house with a baraat (representative image). (Unsplash/Hillary Black, Alvin Mahmudov)

Why the virtual wedding?

Adnan Muhammad, a resident of Bilaspur, found himself in a jam when his workplace in Turkiye refused to grant him leave, his family informed. He and the bride decided to get married without waiting for him to return as the ailing grandfather of the bride insisted that she get married as soon as possible.

Where did the wedding take place?

The bride and the groom’s family decided that the wedding would occur at the woman’s house. A baraat visited Mandi from Bilaspur on Sunday. The next day, on Monday, the virtual wedding ceremony took place.

How did the wedding happen?

Reportedly, the man connected with his bride and the families via video. A qazi then performed the rituals. Following this, the couple said "qubool hai" thrice to complete the ceremony.

An uncle of the bride, Akram Mohammad, thanked modern technology that allowed the couple to get married virtually.

Similar incident

Last year, a similar incident occurred when a groom failed to reach his bride’s house due to a natural disaster. Ashish Singha from Kotgarh in Shimla tied the knot through video-conferencing after Singha’s baraat could not reach the wedding destination due to flash floods and landslides.

(With inputs from PTI)