Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man gets rejection mail in the middle of interviewing for job: 'Hilariously unfortunate'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Oct 24, 2024 05:24 PM IST

During a Zoom interview, a man received a rejection email while still in the call. This led to an awkward exchange with the interviewers.

A man on Reddit revealed that he was rejected for a position while he was still being interviewed for the role on Zoom. Reddit user @DatJavaClass shared a post on subreddit r/recruitinghell narrating the story of him getting rejected during the hiring process.

The Reddit user said he was ready for the next interview when he suddenly, received a rejection email. (Representational Image)
The Reddit user said he was ready for the next interview when he suddenly, received a rejection email. (Representational Image)

He said it happened during his second interview with the company which was with a panel including senior managers and the Chief of Staff. "It was the second of three interviews, so not an overwhelming number, but it was the longest by far (1.5 hours). The first had been half an hour, and the third was only going to be 15 minutes with the CTO," he wrote.

The interview was going well and after testing his technical knowledge, the panel was just having a light-hearted chat. "The Chief of Staff brings up the third interview: "Let's get it scheduled before we forget," he said.

(Also read: Google techie claims she was rejected from job for being 'too good')

The man said he was ready for the next interview and suddenly, received an email. "A rejection email. The "dear john" kind we've all gotten used to. It's from them," he said.

Read the full Reddit post here:

Rejection email mid-interview, a Workday woe
byu/DatJavaClass inrecruitinghell

Baffled by the message, he regained his composure. This is when the Chief of Staff asked him if he would be free for the next interview.

"All I can do is smile and reply: "Works great for me, but I'm not sure it's going to work for the rest of the hiring team. Someone just rejected me sight unseen," he said.

His reply shocked everyone in the panel. "I've been rejected from this role so you can pursue other candidates that more closely align."

"What other candidates are left? I thought he was the last?" one of the senior members asked another.

‘Led to awkward silence’

The man said the revelation led to "awkward few minutes of silence" before one of them assured him that they will get back to him by the end of the week.

"Then I was kicked out of the Zoom call. So I'm thinking someone's friend just got hired and no one told the Chief of Staff, or the role got closed due to budget and again, no one told the Chief of Staff. Either way... hilariously unfortunate," he said.

(Also read: UK Man was rejected 5 minutes after job interview. He said he talked about…)

The post was soon flooded with comments from people with similar stories.

"My husband once interviewed with Amazon for a corporate dev role and on the way to his car in their parking lot, his phone buzzed and it was their rejection! Like damn, that was lickity split," wrote one user.

"Brutal, being rejected via email during the interview. Sounds like you dodged a bullet honestly, reflective of what it would be like to work there," said another user.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //