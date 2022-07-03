Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This trio's 90's annual day dance video on AR Rahman's Nanare will take you down memory lane. Watch
trending

This trio's 90's annual day dance video on AR Rahman's Nanare will take you down memory lane. Watch

The viral dance video that showcases what annual day dance performances in the 90s looked like was shared on Instagram. 
The image, taken from the viral video, shows what annual day dance performances looked like in the 90s.(Instagram/@hari_._muniyappan)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 03:42 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

The school's annual day function is what students eagerly wait for. The event has everything, from dance performances to skits, to keep students hooked and entertained. Case in point, this annual day dance video shows a troika grooving to AR Rahman's Nanare. The viral video is equally hilarious and entertaining and may take you down memory lane.

"Nanare Song (90s annual day dance)," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #funnyvideo and #instagram. The video portrays what annual day dance performances looked like in the 90s. We are not revealing anything so that you can fully enjoy the dance performance.

Take a look at the video below:

RELATED STORIES

The video was shared a few days ago and has since racked up over 19.3 million views and more than 1.8 million likes. The share has also invited varied comments from fans and celebrities.

While actors Esha Gupta and Gayathrie Shankar posted laughing emoticons, Priya Mani Raj wrote, "This is hilarious!" An individual commented, "The way when he kicked the cloth that fell on the ground while dancing. " "10 points for gracefulness," shared another. "You took me back to my school days," posted a third. Many also tagged their friends in the comments section.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video dance video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP