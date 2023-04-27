This video serves as a wake-up call for distracted drivers. Watch

Despite the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, many people still engage in this risky behaviour. Just like this man in a video that is slowly gaining traction on social media. The video features a man riding a two-wheeler while using his smartphone. He subsequently collides with a fast-moving car.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows a speeding car hitting scooty. (Twitter/@DCPTrEastBCP)

IPS Kala Krishnaswamy shared the video on Twitter with a caption in Malayalam. When translated to English, it reads, “While driving, your focus should be on the road and not on the mobile.” The video opens to show a man crossing the road on a scooty while talking on the phone. As the video progresses, a speeding car approaches him and hits his scooty. Fortunately, the man manages to escape unhurt, but the incident serves as a reminder that using mobile phones while driving or crossing the road can be extremely dangerous.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, the tweet has accumulated over 1.4 lakh views and more than 551 likes. It has also raked up a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Every second person on the road has one hand on the mobile. Delivery app vehicles are even worse. No fines. Not afraid of endangering everyone,” posted an individual. Another added, “Lucky escape for the bike guy as he was not wearing a helmet.” “Also, vehicle turning has to wait for the vehicles going straight for a clear path to move ahead,” joined a third. A fourth commented, “Both are wrong. Car is too fast.” “Point taken about cellphone use. Why is that car approaching a pedestrian crossing at such a high speed?” expressed a fifth.

