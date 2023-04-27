Baby elephants engage in a playful fight in the jungle. Watch adorably cute video

Seeing baby elephants playing and fighting in their natural habitat can be a heartwarming experience for many. With their playful antics, these gentle giants never fail to capture our hearts. Now, a video that is swiftly gaining traction on social media showcases two baby elephants engaged in a friendly brawl in the jungle. The video is winning people’s hearts and may have the same effect on you. While some shared that they are ‘no different from human babies,’ others expressed that they are ‘adorable’. The image shows a playful scuffle between two young elephants. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

“When cousins fight, elders have to intervene,” wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing a video on Twitter. The video opens to show two young elephants locking their trunks and fighting. They even push each other in a playful manner. Towards the end, the older members intervene and stop the playful fight.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on April 25, the video has accumulated over 1.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people have said about the video:

“Wish I could go and hug them all and play with them. Mighty and divine they are,” posted an individual. Another added, “Ok guys enough. It’s time for lunch.” “Baby Elephants. They are no different from human babies,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Such a beautiful video.” “The video is so cute. So adorable,” joined a fifth with heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON