Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Three-in-one, Indo-Chinese fusion dosa at Delhi eatery may blow your mind. Watch
trending

Three-in-one, Indo-Chinese fusion dosa at Delhi eatery may blow your mind. Watch

This dosa made at Ayyer Ji Dose Wale in Delhi, shows a three-in-one, fusion version of it that is now a viral video.
A screengrab from the video that shows the preparation of a three-in-one, fusion Indo-Chinese dosa. (instagram/@hungaryblogger)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 02:29 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

There certainly isn’t a lack of fusion foods when it comes to eateries trying to make the most of this trend. Lately, there have been viral videos that show gol gappa ice-cream or maybe some Maggi paratha. But this video posted on Instagram is a combination of three kinds of filling in a regular old dosa.

The video opens to show the man who was preparing the dosa, spreading some batter on the tawa. As the video progresses, viewers can see how he spreads three kinds of fillings onto the dosa, instead of the regular masala filling. The first filling looks like it is some kind of paneer preparation, the next kind looks like some vegetables prepared in a typical Indo-Chinese fashion. Lastly, he adds some chowmein into the dosa and this might be what created a stir on the Internet.

This unique kind of fusion dosa was made at an eatery called Ayyer Ji Dose Wale located in Geeta Colony, East Delhi. The caption that this food video was posted with, reads, “Have you ever tried this?” It is complete with a hot face emoji.

RELATED STORIES

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram on January 13. So far, the video has received more than 50,000 likes. It has also received varied comments from netizens, most of whom wish to try this dish.

“Wow, looks super delicious,” commented an Instagram user, followed by some heart-eyed emojis. “Awesomely delicious,” posted another. However, some Instagram users beg to differ and say that they would rather like to have dosa with its traditional masala. A comment from one such individual reads, “Original is the best.”

What are your thoughts on this food video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fusion food instagram viral video food
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP