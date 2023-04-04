Tiger chases Indian gaur, netizens stunned by the viral video. Watch

Do you enjoy watching wildlife-related content? Several pictures and videos of the wild are genuinely intriguing to watch. One gets to see a variety of things, such as how an animal care for its young one or how do they hunt down its prey. And a recent viral video demonstrating just that will send shivers down your spine.

Tiger chasing an Indian gaur.(Twitter/@Supriya Sahu)

"Survival in the wild is challenging for both the Prey and the Predator video- shared on SM," wrote Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu. This video was originally shared on Twitter by Orissa Wild. The clip begins to show the Indian gaur running at full speed. A tiger emerges from behind within a few seconds, trying to chase the animal.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over one lakh times and has over 2000 likes. Several people have also commented on the video.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "What a video ma'am! Thanks for sharing." A second person posted, "Sometimes they are just territorial issues. A part of survival." A third added, "A visual that explains the meaning of 'Running for life' or escaping death by a whisker." "This is the first time I am seeing on camera a tiger chasing a gaur. Thanks very much for this wonderful video," wrote a fourth.

