Tiger cub wanders into fort parking area at Ranthambore, video goes viral

In the video, the cub is seen calmly walking along the boundary wall near the fort. As it moves closer, one safari vehicle can be seen slowly reversing, while visitors continue recording the rare sighting on their mobile phones.

The brief encounter was captured on video and later shared by an Instagram account known for posting wildlife footage from Ranthambore. According to the caption, the cub is an offspring of tigress Riddhi, one of the reserve’s most recognised residents.

Tourists visiting Ranthambore National Park were treated to a rare and dramatic wildlife moment after a tiger cub was spotted walking into the parking area near Ranthambore Fort. The unexpected appearance unfolded close to the fort’s boundary wall, an area usually bustling with safari vehicles and visitors.

“One of tigress Riddhi’s cubs was spotted walking into the Ranthambore Fort parking area, reminding us how closely wildlife and history coexist here. Moments like these show why Ranthambore is truly special,” read the caption accompanying the clip.

Online reactions The video quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed a mix of excitement and caution. One viewer commented, “Good to know that Riddhi’s cub is all grown up”. Another wrote, “People around wild animals.. its not good for nature,” voicing concern over human proximity.

Some reactions were more alarmed in tone. “He is not a dog or cat to get overjoyed. One day he may drag any human sitting there as his food,” a user warned, while another said, “This look so dangerous.” Others added, “Wildlife should be admired from a safe distance,” highlighting the safety concerns raised by the sighting.

