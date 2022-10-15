Tigress enjoys a ‘sumptuous meal’ with her five cubs, IFS officer shares video

IFS officer Susanta Nanda is an avid user of Twitter. His feed on the micro-blogging platform is flooded with various kinds of videos and images related to wildlife. Case in point, the latest video he shared shows a sweet interaction between a tiger mom and her cubs.

“Food tastes better when you eat it with your family. Tigress with five cubs enjoying a sumptuous meal,” he tweeted along with the video. Nanda also added that he received the video from someone else. The video opens to show an area inside a jungle. The tigress and her cubs are seen lying on the ground next to each other and enjoying their food.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has received close to 20,000 views. The video has also gathered more than 1,000 likes. People took to the post’s comments section to share their reactions.

“This is family,” posted a Twitter user. “Each one having a separate piece, enjoying together,” shared another. “A family that eats together... Stays together,” commented a third along with a heart emoticon. “Family get together,” wrote a fourth.