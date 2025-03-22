TikTok bans controversial AI 'chubby' filter after users slam it for promoting bodyshaming

TikTok has banned the controversial “chubby filter,” which used AI to make users appear significantly heavier. The move came after experts warned that such filters contribute to toxic diet culture and promote negative stereotypes about body weight, reported the BBC. Experts argued that this trend reinforced harmful beauty standards.(x/@Brocklesnitch)

Filters are a common feature on TikTok, often used for comedic effects, interactive quizzes, or enhancing appearances by minimising wrinkles and acne. However, the chubby filter encouraged users to post “before” and “after” images—one showing their regular appearance and another depicting them with a larger body size. Experts argued that this trend reinforced harmful beauty standards.

Food and nutrition scientist Dr. Emma Beckett welcomed TikTok’s decision to remove the filter, calling it a “huge step backwards” in how society discusses weight. Speaking to the BBC, she said, “It’s just the same old false stereotypes and tropes about people in larger bodies being lazy and flawed, and something to be desperately avoided. The fear of weight gain contributes to eating disorders and body dissatisfaction, it fuels toxic diet culture, making people obsess over food and exercise in unhealthy ways and opening them up to scam products and fad diets.”

Also read: Strange ‘skeleton-like’ mysterious figure shocks UK beachgoers, divides internet: ‘There’s no way this is real’

The filter was initially uploaded to CapCut, a video editing platform owned by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. However, TikTok distanced itself from the feature, with a spokesperson clarifying, “These effects are not ‘TikTok effects,’ nor were they directly available through our app. They were uploaded by users to CapCut and have now been removed by CapCut.”

Take a look at how the filter works:

Many took to the comments section to voice their opinion, with one user saying, “This is senseless and a waste of time like the aging filters where young women are “horrified” at their wrinkled faces. But the whole being fat can be healthy thing was a lie and every fat person I know is unhappy with their weight. No need to mock anyone though”

Another added, “How do people still not see why this is harmful? It’s not even subtle.”

Before the ban, searching for the chubby filter on TikTok displayed a disclaimer that read, “You are more than your weight. If you or someone you know has questions about body image, food, or exercise — it is important to know that help is out there and you are not alone. If you feel comfortable, you can confide in someone you trust or check out the resources below. Please remember to take care of yourselves and each other.”

TikTok controversy

This isn’t the first time a TikTok filter has sparked controversy. In 2023, the platform’s “aged” filter, which predicted how people might look in old age, faced criticism for allegedly portraying aging as undesirable. However, other filters, such as the Do Re Mi challenge—which tested users’ singing abilities—have been more positively received.

Also read: Who is Ásthildur Lóa Thórsdóttir? Iceland minister had secret baby with 16-year-old 30 years ago