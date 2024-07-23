TikTok influencer cleans abandoned grave in viral video: ‘Everyone deserves a beautiful resting place’

TikTok influencer Clean Girl has sparked chatter on social media after she cleaned an abandoned grave, saying that “everyone deserves a beautiful resting place”. The woman claimed that it was the dirtiest grave she had ever seen without disclosing the location of the grave. This Tiktok influencer cleaned the grave and later decorated it with fresh flowers. (Instagram/@InternetH0F)

“Did you all see that too, or am I buggin’?” reads the caption to the video shared on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the now-viral video, the woman says, “I’m at the graveyard at night cleaning this abandoned grave for free. I have so many questions in my head - what happened? How did this grave get so dirty? Who’s buried here?”

She added, “Her name is Bienvenida. Her name means welcome in Espanol.”

“Wait a minute, her grave should be welcoming, too! But right now, this is the dirtiest grave that I have ever seen. That’s so unfair! Everyone deserves a beautiful resting place,” the influencer expressed while cleaning the grave.

She further informs viewers that Bienvenida died on July 23, 1980, and that her star sign is Aries.

“I wonder what Bienvenida’s life was like. Does she like chocolate cupcakes? What killed her? This transformation was a lot of work. I might be here all night, but it’s so fun,” she said towards the end of the video.

The video then transitions to show the clean grave with a white finish.

Watch the woman cleaning the grave here:

The video has gone viral with over 31.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this viral video here:

“This was oddly satisfying. May her memory be eternal,” said an individual.

Another added, “Who allowed her in there with a camera?”

“This cleaning trend has got way out of hand!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “What a beautiful gesture!”