'Time to switch careers': Vada Pav vendor claims to earn 2.8 lakh monthly in viral video. Watch

A recent viral video has taken the Internet by storm, revealing the surprising earnings of a Mumbai street vendor selling Vada Pav. An Instagram influencer spent a day behind the counter of a bustling Vada Pav cart, documenting the experience in a captivating video that has attracted nearly 40 million views. A viral video claimed a Mumbai street vendor earned ₹ 2 lakh monthly selling Vada Pav, shocking viewers.(Instagram/sarthaksachdevva)

A day in the life of a Vada Pav vendor

In the video, the vlogger named Sarthak Sachdeva immerses himself in the daily operations of the Vada Pav stall, preparing the iconic snack and engaging with enthusiastic customers. By mid-morning, they had already sold around 200 Vada Pavs, highlighting the high demand for this beloved street food.

As the day progressed, the sales figures continued to climb. By the end of the shift, the total reached an impressive 622 Vada Pavs sold, with each priced at ₹15. This resulted in a staggering day's earnings of ₹9,300, raising eyebrows about the lucrative potential of street vending.

Monthly earnings exposed

Taking the analysis a step further, the influencer calculated the vendor's income over a full month, estimating it at ₹2.8 lakh. After accounting for various operational expenses, the net monthly income was approximated at ₹2 lakh, translating to an annual figure of ₹24 lakh. These figures have prompted many to reconsider the stereotypes surrounding street vending in urban India.

The video ignited a wave of reactions across social media, with viewers intrigued by the earnings showcased. Many comments reflected disbelief, with one user questioning, “Could I ever earn that much from my office job?” Another chimed in, suggesting, “We should all try selling Vada Pav instead of working at a desk!”

Some users expressed admiration for the vendor’s hard work, stating, “This is a true hustle! Respect to those who work hard for their earnings.” A viewer remarked on the vendor's ability to maintain high sales, saying, “That’s impressive! The Vada Pav must be delicious.” Another comment read, “Makes you think twice about street food—so much more than just a snack!”