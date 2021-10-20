Timelapse video of Aurora australis ends with a mesmerising sunrise. Watch

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s Instagram page is filled with wonderful videos and images captured from the International Space Station (ISS). His posts often mesmerise people and leave them in awe. Case in point, this timelapse video of Aurora australis that ends with an enthralling sunrise.

“Sometimes aurora seems to creep over the horizon and envelop our globe. Under the technological powerhouse of Canadarm the Station's solar panels and one of our radio antennas, this timelapse passes the aurora so you can marvel at the stars and ends on a sunrise,” he wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the incredible share:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Splendid,” wrote an Instagram user. “Magnificent,” posted another. Many reacted in the same way too. Some also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON