Tina Ambani shares beautiful pics from Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah’s wedding rituals

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in a grand celebration in Mumbai a few days ago. She has now taken to Instagram to share a few images from the various rituals. Along with that, she also posted heartwarming captions. The beautiful pictures have now won people’s hearts.

Less than an hour ago, she shared a post welcoming Khrisha Shah to the family. “Welcoming our daughter! Blessed and overjoyed as Khrisha enters our home. A new chapter for Anmol, a new energy in the house, a new beginning for us all. Gratitude,” she wrote and posted an image.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared has gathered more than 3,800 likes and counting. The share has also prompted many to post love-filled comments, including one from Shweta Bachchan. She wrote, “Happiness always,” while reacting to the post. Many also reacted with heart emoticons.

Here are a few more pictures form different ceremonies – like Mehendi and Mandva Muhurat. Take a look at the posts:

In yet another post, Tina Ambani also shared a lovely picture with her son. “My boy begins a new journey - the Mehendi,” she wrote and posted this image:

The posts received several comments from people. “Awh mommy’s unique love,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “Wow,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the images posted by Tina Ambani?

