Tina Ambani shares beautiful pics from Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah’s wedding rituals

Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share pictures from Anmol Ambani, Khrisha Shah’s wedding rituals.
The image shows Tina Ambani with Anmol Ambani performing Haldi ritual before his wedding with Khrisha Shah.(Instagram/@tinaambaniofficial)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 03:28 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in a grand celebration in Mumbai a few days ago. She has now taken to Instagram to share a few images from the various rituals. Along with that, she also posted heartwarming captions. The beautiful pictures have now won people’s hearts.

Less than an hour ago, she shared a post welcoming Khrisha Shah to the family. “Welcoming our daughter! Blessed and overjoyed as Khrisha enters our home. A new chapter for Anmol, a new energy in the house, a new beginning for us all. Gratitude,” she wrote and posted an image.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared has gathered more than 3,800 likes and counting. The share has also prompted many to post love-filled comments, including one from Shweta Bachchan. She wrote, “Happiness always,” while reacting to the post. Many also reacted with heart emoticons.

Here are a few more pictures form different ceremonies – like Mehendi and Mandva Muhurat. Take a look at the posts:

In yet another post, Tina Ambani also shared a lovely picture with her son. “My boy begins a new journey - the Mehendi,” she wrote and posted this image:

The posts received several comments from people. “Awh mommy’s unique love,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “Wow,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the images posted by Tina Ambani?

