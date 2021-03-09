Tina Ambani shares heartwarming anniversary post for Akash and Shloka Ambani
Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post to wish nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani on their wedding anniversary. The duo got married in 2019 and became parents last year after they welcomed a baby boy.
“Celebrating your journey from adorable kids to radiant lovebirds and now doting parents to your own bundle of joy! May your circle of love grow stronger, the bonds of togetherness deepen and each day bring new joys and discoveries. Happy anniversary Akash and Shloka,” she wrote. Her post is complete with two images of the couple.
Take a look at the post here:
Since being posted some four hours ago, Ambani’s share has gathered tons of comments. Many wished the couple a Happy Anniversary. Some also wrote how Akash and Shloka Ambani look cute together.
“Cute couple,” wrote a Twitter user. “Tina Just love to see how you keep on remembering and wishing all your friends and relatives every day,” shared another. “Happy Anniversary. Be blessed you all,” shared a third.
Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, just a day back on March 8, also celebrated their wedding anniversary. Tina Ambani shared a heartfelt post to wish them too. Here’s what she posted:
What do you think of the posts shared by Tina Ambani?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo takes human for walk, steals hearts along its way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man uses app to animate pics of his parents’ parents. Clip is too precious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This sketch showing what happens when one encounters a cockroach is a laugh riot
- “Everyone's a gangsta till the cockroach becomes the Batman,” wrote an Instagram user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens in splits after dad texts son to ‘take out’ man in his pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat’s hilarious prank on doggo may leave you laughing out loud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AR Rahman shares video of kid from Nagaland playing drums. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan’s reply to woman’s tweet gets her free AC service. Here’s how
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit Dosanjh joins the ‘pawri’ with glimpses from his shooting set
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People are in love with this ‘elusive golden floor frog’. See adorable pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl who put up lemonade stand to help fund brain surgery in recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tina Ambani shares heartwarming anniversary post for Akash and Shloka Ambani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog drags cat playing with kid back upon human's request. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Delhi's RK Puram police station gets sanitary napkin vending machine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists discover some sea slugs can grow new bodies after decapitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IFS officer posts picture of rare big cat. Can you identify it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox