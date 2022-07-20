Tiny French bulldog pup chases around huge Rottweiler sister across the room

The dog videos shared online almost always uplift people’s mood. This video shared on Instagram perfectly fits that category. It is a video that show a funny interaction between two pooch siblings. There is a chance that the clip will leave you chuckling too.

The video has been posted on the Insta page dedicated to the dog which he shares with his pooch sisters. “Tiny Sister almost caught me! Good thing I’m fast,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The next part of the caption also explains that the video was taken when the duo played together for the very first time.

The video first opens to show the big dog showering the little one with kisses. Within moments, the tiny pooch starts chasing the big one around the room.

Take a look at the sweet video that shows the tiny French bulldog pup and the huge Rottweiler dog:

The video has been shared on July 9. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 1.1 million views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Looks like your carpet and coffee table never stay in the same place, mine are always being moved courtesy of the crew,” joked an Instagram user. “Your puppies always make me smile!” shared another. “These two need their own TV show lol. After seeing Dozer and Lilah I would definitely get a Rottweiler if I did not live in the city. I’m stuck with a lazy ass English Bulldog lol,” commented a third. “Tiny Sister- you were super-fast! You need to teach Mini Mo your skills! She is not quite as coordinated yet!” wrote a fourth.