Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Tiny queen on a throne’: Little girl carries her own chair in crowded Delhi Metro, wins hearts online

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 03:58 pm IST

A little girl carrying her own chair on a crowded Delhi Metro ride went viral as users adored her unique style.

A photograph of a little girl calmly seated on a plastic chair in the middle of a crowded Delhi Metro coach has caught the attention of social media, leaving people smiling. The picture, shared on Reddit’s r/Delhi community, was posted with the caption, “Kid brought her own chair in the metro.”

A viral Delhi Metro photo showed a little girl seated on a tiny chair.(Redit/whateveryousay0)
A viral Delhi Metro photo showed a little girl seated on a tiny chair.(Redit/whateveryousay0)

(Also read: UK vlogger’s wow moment at Delhi Metro goes viral, says it outshines London Underground. Video)

In the image, the young commuter is seen perched comfortably on her small plastic chair, placed neatly between passengers in the coach. The chair, which appeared to have been brought from home, guaranteed that she had her own seat for the entire ride. Observers pointed out how relaxed she looked, seemingly enjoying every moment of the journey.

Take a look here at the post:

Kid brought her own chair in metro
byu/whateveryousay0 indelhi

Social media reacts with love

As the picture spread online, the comments section quickly filled with amused and affectionate reactions. Many were charmed by her confidence and creativity. One user wrote, “Such a diva,” while another fondly described her as a “tiny queen with her tiny throne slay.”

The inventive nature of her seat choice also invited witty remarks. Someone joked, “Brand ambassador of Atmanirbhar initiative,” while another quipped, “Modern problems require modern solutions.” A user added that “she just came and inspired… without even knowing it,” while one more user summed it up simply as, “that is outright awesome I’d say.”

The photo continues to circulate across the internet, with many interpreting it as a refreshing reminder of how children often find the simplest answers to everyday challenges. In a world where crowded public transport is a routine struggle for many, the sight of the young commuter sitting happily on her tiny chair has offered a rare moment of humour and positivity amid the bustle of city life.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Tiny queen on a throne’: Little girl carries her own chair in crowded Delhi Metro, wins hearts online
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On