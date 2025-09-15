‘Tiny queen on a throne’: Little girl carries her own chair in crowded Delhi Metro, wins hearts online

A photograph of a little girl calmly seated on a plastic chair in the middle of a crowded Delhi Metro coach has caught the attention of social media, leaving people smiling. The picture, shared on Reddit’s r/Delhi community, was posted with the caption, “Kid brought her own chair in the metro.” A viral Delhi Metro photo showed a little girl seated on a tiny chair.(Redit/whateveryousay0)

In the image, the young commuter is seen perched comfortably on her small plastic chair, placed neatly between passengers in the coach. The chair, which appeared to have been brought from home, guaranteed that she had her own seat for the entire ride. Observers pointed out how relaxed she looked, seemingly enjoying every moment of the journey.

Take a look here at the post:

Social media reacts with love

As the picture spread online, the comments section quickly filled with amused and affectionate reactions. Many were charmed by her confidence and creativity. One user wrote, “Such a diva,” while another fondly described her as a “tiny queen with her tiny throne slay.”

The inventive nature of her seat choice also invited witty remarks. Someone joked, “Brand ambassador of Atmanirbhar initiative,” while another quipped, “Modern problems require modern solutions.” A user added that “she just came and inspired… without even knowing it,” while one more user summed it up simply as, “that is outright awesome I’d say.”

The photo continues to circulate across the internet, with many interpreting it as a refreshing reminder of how children often find the simplest answers to everyday challenges. In a world where crowded public transport is a routine struggle for many, the sight of the young commuter sitting happily on her tiny chair has offered a rare moment of humour and positivity amid the bustle of city life.