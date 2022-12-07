Toddler gives a ride to chicken on his toy truck. Viral video wins hearts

A heartwarming gesture of a toddler has won people’s hearts. Shared on Instagram, an adorable video shows the little one using a toy truck to give a ride to a chicken. It is one of such videos that may make you say aww - and that too repeatedly.

The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the kid. The video opens to show a place that looks like a farm. The kid is seen standing with his cycle with a toy truck attached to it. Within moments, the little one picks up a chicken and places it on top of the truck. He then rides his cycle along with the toy attached to it with a rope. What makes the video even sweeter to watch is a goose walking beside them.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 20.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has prompted people to post various comments.

“The goose was there for support,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a beautiful friendship. He will be a responsible young man one day and a hard worker,” commented another. “The passenger is more professional than the driver itself,” joked a third. “These wonderful moments of childhood are priceless. The purity, innocence. Very touching,” commented a fourth.