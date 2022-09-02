Toddler plays golf like a pro, netizens applaud his skills. Watch

The internet is full of videos showing babies and toddlers doing delightful things. And one such wonderful video going viral on Instagram. It shows a toddler playing golf with utmost concentration. The video shows the little boy taking the shot with the golf club like a trained player.

The video was posted by on an Instagram page called @thetoddlergolfer, dedicated to the child named Cameron. The page is filled with different videos showing the little one playing golf. In fact, the bio on the page also explains that the kid is a on a journey to discover golf.

The viral video was posted by the user with the caption, "Swing of the day!" It shows the toddler pointing toward a sofa and then taking a shot at it with a quick swing.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on August 9 and since being posted, it has amassed more than three lakh likes. The clip also prompted several Instagram users to post comments lauding the toddler's determination at such a young age.

One of the Instagram users commented, "Love the determination and how he has his eye on the ball. He hit it better than I could. Good going buddy." "Good concentration and a good swing. Yep, keep an eye on this kid, he’s going places," posted another user. A third expressed, "Watching his little fingers grip the club...priceless."