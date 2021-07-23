Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Google launches Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: People can go on quests in Google's Doodle Champion Island Games as Lucky, the Ninja Cat.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Google shared Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate the event.(Twitter/@GoogleDoodles)

Google Doodle has come up with a creative way to mark the start of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Originally scheduled last year, the world's most celebrated sporting event was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of its opening ceremony, the tech giant has launched an animated athletics game called Doodle Champion Island Games.

“Welcome to the Doodle Champion Island Games! In this interactive #GoogleDoodle, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores a world filled with sports, legendary opponents, and daring side quests. Are you feline Lucky? The epic adventure starts now,” Google Doodles shared on Twitter along with a Gif giving a brief intro to the innovative and animated doodle world filled with various mini games.

“It's meow or never—help Lucky collect all seven sacred scrolls by defeating the island's Champions Desert island. You might even meet a few new (& old) friends along the way. Pick a team to get on the global leaderboard, & let the games begin!” Google added while replying to their own post.

With real-time team leaderboard standings, the Doodle Champion Island Games offers people the opportunity to play various games. There are also a few Doodle Champion Island ‘purrr-sonalities’ that they introduced. Also, anyone playing the game can join one of the four teams – Blue, Red, Yellow, and Green – as Lucky, the Ninja Cat.

Have you tried playing Doodle Champion Island Games?

