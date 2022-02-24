Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreate viral Spider-Man pointing meme

What do you do when you have three Spider-Men together? The opportunity to re-create the viral Spider-Man pointing meme. That is exactly what Marvel did while promoting their official home video of the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. They roped in actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to enact the famous meme.

If you are someone who has been on the social media platforms for even a short amount of time, there is a chance that you have seen the viral Spider-Man pointing meme. Originally a part of an animated series in the 60s, the picture turned into a meme after being shared by a social media user a few years ago. In the original episode, a criminal tries to hide his true identity by impersonating the webslinger. And, the scene takes place when the real hero confronts the villain during one of his heists. However, since being shared by an Internet user, the image showing two Spider-Men pointing at each other, has been a favourite of meme lovers all across the world.

Marvel took to Instagram to share the re-created version showing Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. “Of course, we got THE meme,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, it has got viral with over 5.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some couldn’t contain their excitement and replied with “Omg!”

“Love it,” wrote an Instagram user. “A moment in the history,” expressed a fan. “I am screaming,” excitedly commented a third. “Peter Threeeee…,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the recreated viral meme?