Top AI researcher rejects Meta’s staggering $1 billion offer: Report

After successfully poaching some top AI researchers from OpenAI, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg seems to have set his eyes on a new target – Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab. This time, however, Zuckerberg's attempts to poach talent for the newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs may have hit a roadblock.

According to a report in Wired, not a single person at Thinking Machines Lab has accepted Meta’s offer.

The rejections come in spite of Meta dangling staggering paychecks as enticement. One person was offered $1 billion over a multi-year span, the report stated. Others were offered between $200 million and $500 million to be vested over a period of four years, multiple sources confirmed to Wired.

“So far at Thinking Machines Lab, not a single person has taken the offer,” the report said.

What is Thinking Machines Lab?

Thinking Machines Lab is an artificial intelligence research and product company led by Mira Murati, the former chief technology officer of OpenAI. The startup was valued at $12 billion in its seed round despite not having launched a product yet.

Why are employees rejecting Meta offers?

AI researchers may be reluctant to join Meta Superintelligence Labs due to Scale AI cofounder Alexandr Wang, who has been recruited to lead the new unit. Meta’s new superintelligence unit is being led by Alexandr Wang and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman.

However, some Thinking Machines Lab employees approached by Meta may have reservations about Wang’s leadership style and relative lack of experience.

Other employees told Wired that they did not feel inspired by Meta’s product roadmap. They feel that Meta’s mission is to create “AI slop” for Facebook and Instagram, while startups like TML and OpenAI are aiming for artificial general intelligence.

