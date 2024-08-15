Trading floors to guitar strings: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's unseen side on Independence Day

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath took to Instagram to share a throwback video to celebrate not just Independence Day 2024 but also his company's 14th anniversary. In the video, he is seen playing guitar while having a jamming session with his son. They are seen bonding over the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Independence Day 2024: The image shows Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath jamming with his son. (Instagram/@nithinkamath)

“Happy Independence Day. Zerodha also turns 14 today so thank you for all the love. This is from 2018. 2024 year has been a disaster in terms of health, need to get back to playing for myself,” he wrote as he posted the video.

In the video, Kamath is seen sitting on a sofa holding a guitar while his son, Kiaan, is standing beside him. As the little one sings Jana Gana Mana, his dad is seen playing the guitar.

Take a look at the video here:

Nithin Kamath’s brother and Zerodha co-founder, Nikhil Kamath, reacted to the post using a heart emoticon. The video has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

Never knew one could rap the National Anthem so beautifully,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “So cute he is adorable, congratulations on turning 14! And many more years of success ahead till infinity.” A third joined, “This is so beautiful to watch and mesmerising to hear…. Like this version of the anthem.”

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Nithin Kamath?