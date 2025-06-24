Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Travel vlogger slammed for forcing Indian vendor to slash bag price from 550 to 50

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 24, 2025 06:50 PM IST

A travel vlogger faces backlash for accusing an Indian street vendor of scamming him after a price negotiation.

A travel vlogger is under fire online after he shared a video accusing a street vendor in India of "scamming" him, prompting backlash for what many saw as unfair treatment of a small seller trying to make a living.

Throughout the video, the vlogger repeatedly calls the vendor a scammer.(Instagram/@nativety)
Throughout the video, the vlogger repeatedly calls the vendor a scammer.(Instagram/@nativety)

In the now-viral Instagram video, which gained over two million views, content creator @nativety is seen strolling through a Kolkata market. After stopping to buy some fried snacks, he approaches a tote bag seller and asks for the price.

When the vendor quotes 550, the vlogger refuses and walks away. The seller quickly drops the price to 400, but the vlogger asks for a more "honest price" and walks off again. The vendor continues to reduce the price, eventually agreeing to 50.

Take a look at the video here:

Throughout the video, the vlogger repeatedly calls the vendor a scammer. He later claimed the drastic price drop proved he was nearly scammed. However, social media users were not convinced and lashed out at the foreigner for acting cheap and blaming a poor street seller.

“I wouldn’t call this a scam. I am sure you will buy the same tote in America for much higher price and then pay tip on it too,” wrote one commenter.

Another user criticised the vlogger’s lack of empathy: “Give him the 5 dollars and sleep well. He is trying to survive the best he can and for you 5 dollars is nothing. Shame. Make the same calculations for the medicines sold in USA for example, which could be 100 times cheaper.”

A third user sided with the street seller: “Scam? You are cheap. He is just trying to make a living. You buy it back home 5 times his price and I bet you are not going to be crying for a discount," he said.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Travel vlogger slammed for forcing Indian vendor to slash bag price from 550 to 50
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On