Travellers befriend tiny bird in the middle of the ocean. Watch

A sweet video of a group of travellers befriending a migratory bird in the middle of an ocean has left people smiling. Shared by Instagram user Domenic Biagini, the video shows how the little bird comfortably settles on the boat of the travellers.

The image shows a tiny bird with a group of travellers. (Instagram/@dolphindronedom)

The video is shared with a detailed caption. “We made a friend out in the middle of the ocean last week, but it was a much smaller animal than we usually focus on! We had 3 big Fin Whales around us, but these tiny little warblers stole everyone’s hearts! These little migrating birds can get blown out to sea by high winds, and when the heavy marine layer and fog settles in, they can become severely lost! A boat like ours is a welcome refuge for these exhausted little birds, and this one in particular decided its best chance was to stick with us the rest of the day! It has a long road ahead of it, but by returning this little creature to dry land, it now has a fighting chance. That’s all any of us can ever ask for,” it reads.

Take a look at the video that shows the interaction of the little bird with the humans:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“How do I make friends with a bird? Asking for me,” shared an Instagram user. “Aww he definitely wanted to stay with you forever,” commented another. “This deserves a million views,” joined a third. “The cutest little buddy,” added a fourth. “Sobbing from the first frame,” wrote a fifth.