Turtle steals food placed in front of alligator

What will happen if a piece of food is placed in front of an alligator and a turtle? Usually, it is expected that the reptile will grab the food and may even turn the turtle into its meal. This video, however, shows something very different. It captures a turtle stealing food meant for an alligator. The image shows a turtle stealing food from an alligator. (Screengrab)

The video was originally shared on TikTok. However, it has also made its way onto Twitter. A user of the microblogging platform reposted the video with a simple yet apt caption. “You snooze, you lose,” it reads.

The video opens to show an alligator resting by the bank of a waterbody. Within moments, someone throws a piece of food in front of the reptile and it slowly starts moving to eat it. However, at the very same moment, a turtle appears on the scene from nowhere and grabs the piece of food, only to swim away with it without giving even a second look at the alligator.

Take a look at this video of a turtle stealing food from an alligator:

The video was posted on July 25. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has prompted people to share varied reactions. Many reacted to the video with laughing out loud emoticons.

How did Twitter users react to this video of a turtle stealing food from an alligator?

“That’s a brave turtle,” posted a Twitter user. “Turtle said I’m leaving with something,” joked another. “That’s either a very nice crocodile/alligator or an EXTREMELY lucky turtle,” added a third. “That’s one brave little turtle taking that from that alligator,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video? Did the brave turtle leave you stunned too?