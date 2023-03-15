Home / Trending / Tweet on Chanel’s pre-owned shopping basket bag priced at 86 lakhs leaves people with thoughts

Tweet on Chanel’s pre-owned shopping basket bag priced at 86 lakhs leaves people with thoughts

trending
Published on Mar 15, 2023 06:30 PM IST

A tweet about a site listing Chanel’s pre-owned shopping basket for 86 lakhs

The image shows the pre-owned Chanel shopping basket bag as listed on the website.(farfetch)
The image shows the pre-owned Chanel shopping basket bag as listed on the website.(farfetch)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Luxury fashion items can be a little weird at times. And one such item has created a chatter among netizens. Listed on the site Farfetch, it is a pre-owned Chanel bag that is being sold at a whopping price of $104,663, approximately over 86 lakhs. Let that sink in!

“For AW14, Chanel created its own a supermarket to showcase one of the brand's most memorable runways. Forming part of said collection is this basket bag, wrapped with the maison's signature leather and chain-link straps,” reads the description of the bag as mentioned on the site.

Called shopping basket handbag, the item was launched as a part of Chanel's autumn/winter 2014 accessories collection, reports Daily Mail. The bag is made of brass and is covered with calfskin.

Journalist Sophie Walsh also took to Twitter to share a post about it. “And in today’s edition of WTAF,” she tweeted and shared screenshots from the website highlighting the product and its price.

Take a look at the post:

The post soon accumulated different comments from people. Just like this person who posted, “And it’s pre-owned.” Another one joked, “Is there a discount for buying in bulk?” A third commented, “OMG!” A fourth wrote, “Well that's farfetched lol.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral twitter Chanel collection + 2 more
viral twitter Chanel collection + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out