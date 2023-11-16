Tweet predicting Mohammed Shami’s 7-wicket haul in semi-final against New Zealand goes viral

Mohammed Shami’s seven-wicket haul during the semi-final match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 left fans ecstatic. Among various posts that cricket lovers are sharing on social media about Shami's incredible feat, a particular tweet by a fan posted ahead of the semi-final has gone viral. Why? The X user shared having a ‘dream’ about Shami taking seven wickets in the match against New Zealand. Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match between India and New Zealand. (PTI)

“Saw a dream where Shami took 7 wickets in the semi-final,” X user Don Mateo wrote in a tweet shared on November 14. The post is now going viral with many expressing their surprise and some urging the X user to ‘dream’ about their future too.

The tweet, till now, has gathered over 1.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The comments section of the post is filled with varied replies.

“Whattttttttt!! Bro, what is this? Are you real?” asked an X user. “Please sleep well on November 18,” shared another, referencing how India will play in the World Cup 2023 final on November 19. “Sleep tight and dream that I'm watching the final of the 2023 World Cup from the stadium,” joked a third. “OMG! Please dream about my life,” wrote a fourth.

Mohammed Shami in World Cup 2023:

Mohammed Shami’s incredible performance in the November 15 match against New Zealand led India to secure a spot as one of the finalists in the ongoing World Cup. Shami took seven wickets in the match to become the quickest bowler to complete a 50-wicket haul in the history of the World Cup. He also became the first Indian to do so. Besides, he also has four five-wicket hauls in World Cup history.

The second semi-final match of ICC Cricket Men's World Cup is underway between Australia and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India will face the winning team at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

