Twins always do this sweet thing whenever they’re separated from each other. Watch

You may have heard stories or seen videos about the special bond that twins share. There is now a latest inclusion to that wonderful category. It showcases what this pair of twins does whenever they’re separated from each other. There is a chance that the share will leave you with a wide smile.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the twins that is managed by their mama. The clip is shared along with a descriptive caption. In the caption, the mom describes how the kids always end up hugging each other whenever they’re separated from each other, even from a little period.

“And I hope that NEVER changes. It’s truly emotional to watch! No matter whether it’s because one twin must stay home sick while the other goes to school or because one has a doctor’s visit and the other doesn’t…the “goodbyes” between Ames and Joules are palpable and heartfelt. There’s no denying that these two adore being together!” she wrote as a part of the caption.

Take a look at the video and read the post here:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated several likes. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 89,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Oh! The sweet little kids,” wrote an Instagram user. “It doesn’t get better than this,” expressed another. “Ohhh…stop it…..my heart just melted. I wanna be a twin now,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

