Twins’ People, Nainowale Ne mashup is a treat for music lovers

A video of two twin sisters showing their amazing creativity with a mashup song has wowed people. The video shows siblings Kiran and Nivi singing a mesmerising mashup of People and Nainowale Ne with musician Kamalakiran Vinjamuri playing the violin in the background. Their harmonious voices, mixed with the soothing music, will leave you spellbound.

The image, taken from the viral video, features twins and a musician creating a mashup of People and Nainowale Ne. (Instagram/@kiranandnivi)

The video is posted on the Instagram page shared by Kiran and Nivi. “People x Nainowaale Ne,” they wrote. They also tagged Libianca, who sang people, and added that she saw their mashup video too.

The video opens to show the sisters singing the song People. Soon Vinjamuri joins them and starts playing the violin. Within moments, the sisters change the track to Nainowaale Ne. It is their smooth transition from one song to another that has left people amazed.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 19. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“How are you girls not at a million yet?!!! You’re both amazing!” wondered an Instagram user. “So good,” posted another. “I got chills listening to this over and over,” joined a third. “That’s amazing,” wrote a fourth. A few showed their reactions through heart emoticons.