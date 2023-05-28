Woman’s mashup of Pasoori, Bella Ciao and more leaves listeners speechless

An Instagram video featuring a woman singing a medley of four popular songs has taken social media by storm. With an astonishing 15.5 million views and an impressive 2.3 million likes, this mashup has captured people’s hearts worldwide. Shared on Instagram, the clip takes viewers on a musical journey unlike any other. The seamless transitions between each song, combined with the woman’s captivating voice, create an unforgettable listening experience. Woman singing a mashup of Pasoori, Bella Ciao, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko and Meri Jaan. (Instagram/@mariyamkisat_)

“…and another one! Blind reaction to this Pasoori mashup with @yogesharma,” wrote RJ Mariyam Kisat while sharing a video on Instagram. She starts with the classic Bollywood song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from the 1973 romance musical Yaadon Ki Baaraat and blends it with Coke Studio’s hit song Pasoori. The mashup takes an unexpected twist as she merges it with Money Heist’s Bella Ciao and transitions into the soulful melody of Meri Jaan from the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Throughout the performance, her best friend’s reaction mirrors the emotions that resonate with listeners.

Watch the viral video below:

Did this mashup blow you away? If yes, you weren’t alone. Many in the comments echoed the same sentiment. After watching the video, Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Woah!” An Instagram user wrote, “We need more of these.” “This is crazy,” commented another. A third shared, “Wow! This was amazing.”

