Twitter poll on best part of samosa inspires eatery to launch ‘Samosa Corners’

What do you love more while eating samosa? Is it the filling that you enjoy or the crust that is tastier? This is exactly what Twitter user Shreyas Doshi asked while conducting a poll on the micro-blogging site. And, in this competition the crust took away the prize. In fact, an eatery specialising in this street food also ended up adding a new dish to their menu ‘Samosa Corners’. It is exactly what it sounds like - the corner crusts of a samosa.

“Since it is the season of turning Twitter polls into products, here’s real proof that this works: The founder of @Samosa_Party just DM’ed me that they were inspired by my recent poll about samosa crust vs. filling and they’ve actually launched “Samosa Corners”. Crust wins,” he tweeted alongside a screenshot of the message he received.

“Hey Shreyas. I am the Founder of Samosa Party. Building India's first ethnic food QSR. Your poll on Samosas inspired us to launch this unique product- this is the most awesome part of Samosa- we call it the "Samosa Corners" Just the crust served with our signature chutneys to munch on,” reads the text.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared two days ago. Since being shared, the tweet has received close to 1,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“No kidding, while browsing their menu yesterday, I saw this samosa crust, and exactly recalled your poll at that moment - but couldn't have guessed that there was a connection,” wrote a Twitter user. “Damn, the magnitude this idea has is literally immense!!!!! Can’t wait for its outlets to launch soon across the country,” expressed another. “I love both (crust as well as filling) but still eat them separately. Filling first and saving crust for the last,” tweeted a third.

