Two apartments and zero debt by 35: Bareilly man’s ‘just consistency’ story goes viral

The post, titled “How I Bought Two Apartments (Noida & Bengaluru) and Became Debt-Free by 35”, resonated with thousands for its honest, no-frills account of struggle, discipline, and financial independence.

The author begins by stating that his story isn’t one of overnight success or a dramatic rags-to-riches transformation. Instead, he describes it as a “kept-going-when-it-was-easier-to-quit” kind of journey.

Born in 1990 in Jhumka City, Bareilly, he recalls being an average student who was frequently in trouble and barely scraped through exams. His academic performance was modest.He failed to qualify in the IIT entrance exam, secured over three lakh rank in AIEEE, and faced multiple rejections in IBPS, SSC, and UPSC exams.

Despite the setbacks, he pushed forward. His first job in Noida in 2013 paid just ₹7,000 per month. Later, he left the job to pursue a PGDAC course at CDAC, Electronic City, Bengaluru. But campus placements were brutal, and he faced over 45 rejections before landing a second job that paid him better.

He credits much of his personal growth to the mentors he met during this period and the lessons he absorbed from constant failure. One such lesson came during a welcome dinner at work, where a senior HR advised him to save money like it was rent, non-negotiable, and warned him to stay away from credit cards, which he described as a trap that enables impulse buying with money that hasn’t yet arrived.

Taking that advice seriously, the man began tracking every rupee, avoided credit card use except for essential or major purchases, and lived frugally. He cooked at home, shopped fresh from local markets, and used delivery apps smartly. He began investing with tax-saving fixed deposits of ₹30,000– ₹40,000, earning 8.75% interest, before moving into SIPs and stocks. Some of his stock investments yielded returns between 50% and 300% over five years, though he admits he made mistakes along the way. Over time, his savings began to accumulate and compound.

By 2018, he had saved ₹lakhs and received an additional ₹2 lakhs through a joining bonus and relocation allowance after switching jobs. This move brought him back from Bengaluru to Noida, where he decided to buy his first apartment.

He took a ₹55–60 lakh home loan for 25 years, while his father contributed ₹7 lakhs towards the down payment. They agreed that if he ever defaulted on payments, the flat would be sold, there would be no bailouts. He followed a strict repayment strategy, paying 14 EMIs per year instead of 12, and used every bonus he received to make part-payments toward the loan. The apartment's value appreciated due to its construction quality, and despite the financial commitment, he continued to enjoy life through vacations, trips, and socialising.

In 2021, his personal life took a new turn when he connected with a woman on Instagram over a chai photo. That casual interaction turned into something serious, and they got married two years later. As it turned out, the couple shared more than just mutual affection. They were from the same hometown, had common friends and colleagues, and were born just a day apart. Their child was born on the 23rd of the same month, 32 years later.

After the wedding, he moved back to Bengaluru for a new job. With his wife pregnant, she insisted they buy a house so their child could be born in their own home. He took another ₹40 lakh loan for the apartment and ₹10 lakh for a car.

Over the years, he accumulated three loans totalling more than ₹1 crore. However, he has already repaid between 75% and 80% of the total amount. While he could clear the remaining debt, he chooses to keep some loans active for tax-saving purposes.

Simple practices

Reflecting on his journey, the Redditor credits his progress to simple but consistent practices, treating savings like a fixed monthly bill, not allowing exam failures or job rejections to define him, avoiding lifestyle inflation, and never chasing external validation. He focused on progress over perfection and acted even when conditions weren’t ideal.

He never made impulsive purchases, always studied his options, planned, and executed with care. Career-wise, he accepted a low-paying job at the start just to gain experience and refused to stay unemployed after engineering. Every job switch was strategic and aimed at growth. Most importantly, he surrounded himself with people smarter than him and kept learning.

In his closing remarks, he writes that he was never a topper, never cracked IIT, never went abroad, and never achieved anything “fast.” What he did do was stay consistent, stay disciplined, and stay hungry, not for applause, but for peace. At 35, he now owns two apartments, is nearly debt-free, enjoys a happy marriage, and is raising a child who, he says, will grow up knowing their father never gave up.

