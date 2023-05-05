Two elephants get into a fierce fight, video goes viral. Watch

Several videos on the Internet give us an insight into wildlife. Thanks to the numerous videos shared on social media, we witness how tigers hunt down their prey or witness an alligator crossing a road. Such videos often go viral. Now, another clip that has caught the attention of many shows two elephants getting into a fierce fight.

Elephants get into a fight.(Twitter/@Saket Badola)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Clash of Titans!!" wrote Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola on Twitter. He also shared a video of the elephants. In the clip, you can see two elephants going neck to neck with each other. The video seems to have been shot through a car in a forest area.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This clip was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 12,000 times, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Majestic but terrifying at the same time." A second added, "Clash of Titans, correct description." A third posted, "They, too, fight with each other. Oh, God!" "What would they fight about," asked a fourth. A fifth expressed, "When elephants fight, it's the grass that suffers and the bush that feels it. - African proverb." What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON