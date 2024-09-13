'Two Indias': One family calmly poses before Lalbaugcha Raja idol as other devotees are rushed along. Video

A video from Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most prominent celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, has gone viral. The video shows the existence of VIP culture. Two striking scenes are captured in one frame, leading to a discussion among people about faith and equality. The image shows the Lalbaugcha Raja where the incident took place. (Screengrab)

“Won't be surprised if Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal is declared as VIP only in future. The treatment is so highly visible in a single frame. High time Mumbai Police takes over the crowd management, otherwise, slowly will lose essence amongst the common public,” an X user wrote while sharing the video.

It opens to show a family standing in front of the idol, taking selfies. Just beside them, a member of the pandal’s security team is seen rushing people to keep the queue moving, pushing some of them aside.

With close to one million views, the video has gone viral. It has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Sadly, this is, this was, and this will be… nothing will change,” wrote an X user. Another posted, “I find this is a perfect illustration of our country. Why do people willingly subject themselves to this treatment?”

A third commented, “People should STOP going to this pandal. That’s it.” A fourth expressed, “Local friends in Mumbai suggested that I visit Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal when I was in Mumbai. I told them I prefer keeping my self-respect intact over getting a few seconds of darshan.”

LalbaugchaRaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal entered its 91st year of celebrations. This year, the festival started on September 7 and will continue till September 17. Located in Putlabai Chawl, Mumbai, the celebrations across the city begin with the unveiling of the idol at this venue.

What are your thoughts on this video that social media says depicts “two Indias”?