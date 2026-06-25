Tycoon in slippers vs founder in BMW: IIM alum shares viral post on wealth traits

A viral post by an IIM alumnus highlights a striking contrast in how people handle money, sparking a massive online debate about lifestyle choices. The professional detailed two meetings: one with an individual with generational affluence and another with someone who is part of the modern startup culture.

The IIM alum’s post has prompted varied responses on X. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Recently, I consulted a guy with generational wealth and a net worth of over ₹500 crore. When he asked me to meet, I was expecting a fancy 5-star hotel or some luxury club. Instead, he took me to a simple South Indian breakfast place, ordered tea, sat down, and said, ‘Bolo Seth.’ Plain clothes. Slippers. No show-off. No entourage. Just a very modest guy,” Ankit Kedia, whose X bio says he is an IIM alum, tweeted.

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{{^usCountry}} In the next few lines, he recalled another encounter. This time, with a founder whose startup has yet to make a profit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the next few lines, he recalled another encounter. This time, with a founder whose startup has yet to make a profit. {{/usCountry}}

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“A few days later, I consulted a startup founder in his early 30s. The company isn't profitable yet and is still running on investor money. He arrived in a BMW, and even for an online call, he had an assistant sharing screens and managing everything.”

Kedia continued, “Sometimes you can tell the difference between old wealth and new wealth. One is comfortable being rich. The other wants everyone to know it.”

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How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Fortunately, it works perfectly fine in both cases.” Another added, "It's very easy to flaunt new money, especially when it belongs to others! Old money people are secure to the core and don't need a show off for validation.”

A third expressed, “In this story, the first guy doesn't have a reason to show his wealth, as you already went to him for what he is already and the second guy has to project his riches to convince other guys that he is wealthy. Both are right in their need for attention and state no philosophies here.”

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A fourth commented, “Both are valid. One values simplicity. The other values signalling success. Nothing inherently wrong with either. But I lean toward the second view: wealth should create freedom to enjoy life, not just quiet restraint. The real question is whether you’re spending from confidence or insecurity.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)