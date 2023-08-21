UAE astronaut makes honey sandwich aboard ISS, savours it later

Sultan Al Neyadi, the UAE astronaut on a six-month mission at the International Space Station (ISS), shared a captivating video from space on X (formerly known as Twitter). The video features him savouring a slice of bread with some honey. Sultan Al Neyadi making a honey sandwich in space. (Twitter/@Astro_Alneyadi)

“Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts,” wrote UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi while sharing a video on X.

The video opens to show the astronaut holding a bottle of honey upright and squeezing a generous amount while holding a piece of bread on top of it. Due to the microgravity, the honey attaches to the bread and forms a ball. Al Neyadi then shakes the bread around, causing the honey to spread evenly before expertly folding the slice in half and taking a satisfying bite.

The video, since being shared on August 20, has been viewed over 1.5 lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of the astronaut relishing honey on bread:

A Twitter user wrote, “It is amazing how it takes the shape of a ball while there is no gravity.”

Another commented, “A question. Isn’t it an issue if bread crumbs are left floating around?”

“I love watching how fluids behave in microgravity,” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “That would be my go-to snack in space.”

“So, does swallowing the food feel any different due to gravity?” enquired a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “What I’m seeing is that in space I can just leave my stuff anywhere and it’s cool.”

