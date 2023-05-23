UK dentist takes grandma on Paris trip, leaves netizens emotional

A heartwarming gesture by a UK-based dentist, Dr Usama Ahmed, has been winning hearts online. You may ask, what is it? Well, he took his grandmother on a trip to Paris. Now, several videos capturing their joyful moments in the city of love have quickly gone viral, spreading happiness across the Internet.

Elderly woman enjoying her time in Paris with grandchildren. (Instagram/@drusamayt)

The beautiful journey began when her grandson Hamza Ahmed asked if she wanted to go to Paris. Initially hesitant, she questioned what they would do in a foreign country where they didn’t know anyone. However, she eventually agreed to embark on the adventure.

In the now-viral video, Dr Usama Ahmed, the dentist, shares glimpses of his grandmother’s time in Paris. The video starts with a text overlay that reads, “POV making our grandma live her best life,” as the elderly woman gazes out of the hotel window. As the video progresses, she can be seen enjoying shopping, exploring the city, and striking poses for the camera with her grandchildren. Dr Usama Ahmed shared the heartwarming video on Instagram with the caption, “Paris trip 2023. Where should we go next?”

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on May 14 ago, the video has raked up more than three million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“You are lucky that you could at least fulfil your dreams with your grandmother. My grandfather died before I could become something to do something for him like this. Really appreciate humans like you,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Manifesting doing this for my grandmother.” “She makes me miss my Nani Jaan so much. Take care of her and make use of every moment she is with you,” commented a fourth. A fifth remarked, “This is so cute.” “Sweetest thing I have watched today ! Say hi to granny,” joined a sixth. Many in the comments shared that they should plan their next trip to India.

