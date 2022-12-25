UK man makes rava idli and sambhar in viral video, netizens say ‘this is 10/10’

A man from the United Kingdom recently attracted a lot of attention after a video of him cooking authentic Rajasthani mirchi vada went viral on Instagram. Turns out, his love for Indian food hasn’t faded away, as he can be seen making sambhar and rava idli in a recent video he posted online. The viral Instagram reel opens with Dryan preparing sambhar by boiling some toor dal and adding a few spices to it. As the clip progresses, one can see him making batter by mixing semolina and yoghurt and adding tadka. He then makes sambhar masala from scratch and adds it to the veggies. Towards the end, he plates sambhar and idli along with some salad, and it looks delicious.

“Rava idli & sambar. I think I’ve got the sambar down now, let me know. I made normal idli the other week so I wanted to try another variety… Rava (semolina) idli are easier to make and taste VERY similar even though originally from Karnataka,” wrote Jake Dryan while sharing the video on Instagram. As evident from his Instagram feed, Dryan loves cooking and is currently making food from every Indian state. He has so far covered eight Indian states - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka. He is currently making popular dishes from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Since being shared on December 8, the video has raked up more than 2.6 million views, and the numbers are still going up. The share has also received a flurry of comments from netizens.

“This looks phenomenal,” read a comment on the video. “As a South Indian, Tamilian this is 10/10,” wrote an individual. “This Rava idli is a Karnataka dish. I just loved the way you prepared sambar powder. Sambar looks perfect,” commented another. “It’s not about Karnataka or Tamil Nadu. It’s about the efforts and love you have for authentic Indian foods. As a food lover, I really appreciate the efforts you take to cook these delicacies,” expressed a third. “It’s really delicious. Morning breakfast… Love from India,” posted a fourth.

