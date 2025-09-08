UK vlogger confronts online hate against India, insists country deserves more appreciation

A British content creator has sparked an online discussion after sharing a video praising India and countering the negativity it often faces on social media platforms. Filmed at Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat, the clip features vlogger Alex Wanders expressing his admiration for the country’s infrastructure. A British vlogger’s viral clip from Ahmedabad Airport showed him lauding India’s beauty and rejecting the negativity it often faced online.(Instagram/alexwandersyt)

In the short video, Alex is heard saying, “Honestly, everyone talks so much bad about India, but I just landed in Ahmedabad for my fourth visit. And the airport here is absolutely beautiful. Look at this place. Honestly, India does not deserve the hate it gets online. I am hyped for this trip.”

Watch the clip here:

He shared the post with the caption, “India doesn’t deserve the hate it gets online.” The video has already attracted more than 224k views.

Online reactions flood in

The video resonated with many viewers who felt his words truly captured their own experiences. One user commented, “Finally someone said it. India is not perfect, but it surely does not deserve the constant trolling.” Another wrote, “This was so refreshing to watch. We need more people who highlight the good rather than exaggerate the bad.”

Several echoed similar sentiments. A user shared, “I have visited India twice and both times I found people incredibly hospitable. The online hate seems very exaggerated.” Another viewer added, “Western media often paints a one-sided picture. Videos like this help change perceptions.”

Not everyone agreed, but the majority supported Alex’s message. One person remarked, “There are issues, yes, but that does not mean the whole country should be reduced to negative stereotypes.” Another said, “I love how he is showing the beauty of the airport. It really is a modern facility that makes a great first impression.”